Omicron: 'Christmas is still on in NI but be careful'
Christmas is on in NI but people must be careful to avoid further Covid-19 rules, the health minister has said.
Robin Swann said he did not want to be in the position of asking for more restrictions and urged the public to wear face coverings and come forward for their booster jabs.
"It's about working with us so we get as normal an Christmas as possible," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster.
"I don't think anyone can guarantee anything as regards Covid," said Mr Swann.
Mr Swann will brief the Northern Ireland Executive on the latest on the variant later.
On Wednesday, First Minister Paul Givan repeated that he did not believe further restrictions would be required before Christmas.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said if there was a need to look at additional measures "that's what we'll have to do" but that the advice from the Department of Health is that "what we're doing is enough".
Mr Swann said it was known that Omicron is more transmissible but that more information was needed about the variant as regards how effective it was.
"We have been starting to see a decline in our hospital admissions and the number of people going to ICU but we need to make sure we have that capacity in hospitals to be able to cope and then we will know the scientific evidence behind Omicron," he said.
He said an extra £23m had been put into domiciliary care support services to enable extra capacity for a better flow through hospitals.
Mr Swann was asked to comment on a video obtained by ITV showing senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a Christmas party, days after one was held there during lockdown.
He said those events should "not affect compliance for people in Northern Ireland" or erode trust in the message from the health service.
He added that from next Wednesday the online portal for boosters for those the over 40, who have had more than three months since their second jab, will be open and from the end of this week they can attend a community pharmacy.
'Let's do the sensible thing'
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told the programme it was clear that "we don't want to see further restrictions this Christmas".
"Let's do the sensible thing we can to prevent the spread of this virus," he said.
He reminded people of the measures such as "washing hands, keeping good hygiene, keeping distance, getting vaccines and boosters when it's their turn".
The economy minister said ministers were "on the same page - we want to see this virus brought under control".
Asked whether he supports mandatory vaccination, he said he "doesn't believe it would be appropriate to have a conversation around forcing people to have a vaccination".
On Wednesday Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said there were "undoubtedly" unidentified cases of Omicron in Northern Ireland.
Sir Michael said he expected a "significant increase" in the number of cases before Christmas.
Sir Michael said it was too early to say what effect the confirmation of cases in Northern Ireland would have on Covid restrictions.
"It's important at this point that we don't get ahead of ourselves," he said.
The chief medical officer said the closure of schools would be "the very, very last thing we look at".
He said the existing restrictions, if adhered to, would be sufficient "to get us through the Christmas period".
On Wednesday came before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new rules for England in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in England.
The new measures for England include renewed working-from-home advice, a requirement for face coverings in more public places and vaccine passports being introduced for crowded venues.
What is the Omicron variant?
Omicron is the most heavily mutated version of coronavirus found so far.
It was first identified in South Africa, where there is now a surge in the number of people catching Covid multiple times.
This suggests the variant might be better at sidestepping some of the protection offered by vaccines, or past infection.
However, there is not definitive proof. Even if Omicron is more infectious, there is no evidence yet that it causes more serious illness.
