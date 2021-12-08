Portstewart seawall scripture 'can be repainted when required'
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI north-east reporter
- Published
The repainting of Biblical scripture on Portstewart's publicly-owned seawall is to be allowed "as and when required".
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council gave permission to a person who made the request in a meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday night.
In October an independent diversity expert advised an "equality screening" process should be carried out first.
But on Tuesday a majority of councillors voted not to follow that suggestion.
Equality screening is a process whereby policy proposals are assessed to determine whether they would have a negative effect on a particular group of people.
The expert had said the "council may be viewed as being in breach of its equality scheme".
That was as a result of no equality screening process being carried out following the last request to repaint the verses in 2018.
It was revealed that the council had received 21 complaints at that time, with concerns about "equality, good relations and a negative impact in a tourist destination".
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor Alan McClean's amendment, which was passed, stated: "Council gives permission for the individual to renew the text as and when required and that the individual write to the council to advise the council that repainting is being completed."
This decision will be subject to the usual call-in period, meaning it can be considered it again if six councillors make a request to do so within the next five days.