Spend Local: Race to deliver cards as deadline looms

With less than a week before Northern Ireland's Spend Local voucher scheme ends, thousands are still waiting for their card to be delivered.

The deadline for spending the £100 voucher is next Tuesday 14 December.

By Wednesday afternoon, more than 99% of cards had been delivered, according to the Department for the Economy.

However, as more than 1.4m people have applied for a voucher, the department's spokesman said "approximately 10,000" cards were still to be received.

What is the Spend Local scheme?

Every resident in Northern Ireland aged 18 and over has been offered a £100 voucher from the Northern Ireland Executive, in an effort to encourage consumer spending and give the local economy a boost.

The £145m high street voucher scheme was introduced by Stormont ministers to help bricks-and-mortar businesses recover from the disruption to trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim was to increase footfall in high streets, which have been badly affected by lockdowns, but the cards can be spent in a variety of businesses.

How many people have applied for a Spend Local card?

Just over 1.436m applications have been received to date by Stormont's Department for Economy, which is responsible for running the voucher scheme.

At the outset, the department had estimated about 1.4m people would qualify under its rules.

How many people have received their cards already?

By yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 8 December, 1,339,500 people had been "approved" for a Spend Local card - just 500 short of the department's 1.4m estimate.

A spokesman for the Department for the Economy said more than 99% of cards had been delivered.

When are the remaining cards expected to arrive?

On Tuesday, the department said about 4,700 people whose applications have already been verified were due to receive their cards "this week".

It added that a further 3,500 applicants were "being re-issued with new cards as they told us their cards did not arrive".

How much time were people given to spend their cards?

The high street voucher scheme opened for applications on 27 September and saw huge demand in the early days of operation, with almost 500,000 requests on the first day.

The original cut-off date for spending the voucher had been 30 November, but that deadline was later extended to 14 December after problems administering some cards.

In total, the public as a whole were given just over 11 weeks to spend their voucher.

However, not everyone received their cards as quickly as had been expected and many are still waiting.

Why are cards arriving so late?

There have been several problems administering the unprecedented scheme which has delayed the delivery of thousands of the requested vouchers.

At the start, the department said cards were expected to arrive by post between seven and 10 days after an application was submitted, with everyone getting at least a month to spend the money.

However, there were initial problems with the application page on the NI Direct website with some users complaining the site crashed after 500,000 people tried to apply on the first day.

By late October,the department said it could not automatically verify the identity of about 100,000 applicants from existing data and had to contact them to request more information.

There have also been complaints from a small number of users whose cards were rejected when they tried to pay in shops and other businesses.

Last month, the charity Advice NI said it was taking phone calls "all the time" from people having problems with the £100 Spend Local cards.

The department said some of the reasons for delays included applications being incorrectly identified as duplicates. It also received 1,500 late submissions.

How much money has been spent using Spend Local cards?

"To date more than £118m has been injected into the local economy as a result of this scheme," the Department for the Economy said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added: "Encouraging figures from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium have also shown that footfall on our high streets has significantly improved compared to other areas of the UK."

How can I spend my £100 before the deadline?

Spend Local cards can be used to pay for goods and services at any business with a premises in Northern Ireland, as long as they have the equipment to accept card transactions.

However, the cards cannot be used for online shopping or to fund gambling.

They also cannot be used to withdraw cash or to settle fines such as parking tickets.

After receiving your voucher by post, you will be issued with a PIN code which you will need in order to you use your card for the first time. After that it can be used for contactless payments.

What will happen if I don't spend the voucher in time?

It is a matter of "use or lose it" as all Spend Local cards are due to expire on 14 December 2021 and cannot be used after this date.

The Department for the Economy said any unspent money remaining on cards after the deadline will return to its coffers.

It said it "encourages everyone to fully spend their card right up to the scheme closing date".

Is it now too late to apply for a £100 card?

Yes. The Department for the Economy stopped accepting new applications at midnight on 25 October 2021.