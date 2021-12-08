Dunluce Centre in Portrush will not go back on the market
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
The Dunluce Centre in Portrush will not go back on the market after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council reversed its decision on Tuesday night.
A vote to try and find new offers for the former entertainment site was taken in November.
At the time, UUP councillor Norman Hillis said he felt the latest offer had been "lacklustre, underwhelming and with zero wow factor".
A majority of councillors overturned the amendment to remarket it.
The rescinding motion was brought by six DUP councillors who want to sell the former entertainment complex to its latest bidder.
It is understood the buyer has plans to open a climbing wall, soft play area and food court at the site.
The centre, once one of the area's top tourist attractions, closed in 2013 because of falling visitor numbers.
It was last put up for sale in 2020 with an asking price of almost £1m.
Jude Burrows, who lives and works in Portrush, had written to councillors ahead of the vote.
She asked them to "consider whether the only deal on the table is really the best deal for Causeway Coast and Glens in general, and Portrush in particular".
Her letter said "the ground swell of local opinion is opposed to this sale and this was reflected in the position taken by our local council representatives, your party colleagues included, over the motion to NOT sell to this 'preferred bidder'.
"We need a quality offering in this prime facility that offers long term employment and tourism interest," she added.