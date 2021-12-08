Northern Ireland records new high for alcohol-related deaths
Northern Ireland has recorded its highest number of deaths due to alcohol in 20 years of official statistics.
In 2020, Northern Ireland also had the second highest rate of deaths per 100,000 in the UK, according to the Office of National Statistics.
However, unlike England and Scotland, Northern Ireland did not see a significant rise in such deaths between 2019 and 2020.
The NI figure rose from 336 in 2019 to 351 in 2020.
There were 19.6 fatalities per 100,000 of Northern Ireland's population due to alcohol in 2020.
That compared to 21.5 deaths per 100,000 in Scotland and 14 per 100,000 in the UK as a whole.
The alcohol-specific death rate rose across all the United Kingdom, but statistically significant increases were only seen in England and Scotland.
Across the UK, there were 8,974 deaths due to alcohol-specific causes registered in 2020.
That was 1,409 more deaths (a 18.6% increase) than in 2019 when there were 7,565 registered deaths, equivalent to 11.8 deaths per 100,000 people.
More than three-quarters of the deaths were caused by alcoholic liver disease.
Commenting on the figures, the ONS's James Tucker said: "There will be many complex factors behind the elevated risk since spring 2020.
"For instance, Public Health England analysis has shown consumption patterns have changed since the onset of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which could have led to hospital admissions and ultimately deaths.
"We've also seen increases in loneliness, depression and anxiety during the pandemic and these could also be factors. However, it will be some time before we fully understand the impact of all of these."
Last year, Northern Ireland's Department of Health said it spends over £1bn dealing with drug and alcohol misuse every year.
It described it as a key priority for the minister.