Omicron: First cases of Covid-19 variant identified in NI
- Published
The first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been identified in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Health said it has been made aware of three cases of the variant, two in the Belfast area and one in the Southern Trust area.
All three have been linked to travel to Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
Chief medical officer Prof Sir Michael McBride said it was expected and that it was "not a time for panic, but for sustained caution.".
The department said the two Belfast cases have been confirmed as being from one household, while the third is an unconnected case.
Figures show that there are currently 437 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK.
A Downing Street official has said there are early signs the variant is more transmissible than the Delta Covid-19 strain.
Wales' health minister has said they were expecting a significant wave of Omicron that would peak in January while, in Scotland, Covid rules are going to be reviewed daily as Omicron cases rise.
While scientists believe Omicron could spread more easily than Delta, and become the dominant variant in the UK, much is still unknown.
It could take weeks to understand how severe illness from the variant is and what it means for vaccine effectiveness.
In a statement, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer said there was "no evidence at this time of wider community transmission in Northern Ireland".
"We are awaiting further data on this new variant and the extent of the public health threat it represents.
"It is undoubtedly a cause for concern and has the potential to spread rapidly, adding significantly to the already severe pressures on health and social care services.
"We will continue to liaise closely with public health colleagues across these islands."
What's the difference between Omicron and other variants?
Omicron is the most heavily mutated version of coronavirus found so far.
The variant has lots of different mutations that have not been seen before, and many that have.
A large number of them are on the spike protein of the virus, which is the target of most vaccines, and that is the main concern.
In standard PCR tests, Omicron has what is known as an "S-gene dropout" (which Delta has not, in most cases) and that gives a clue that it could be the new variant.
But not all "S-gene dropouts" will necessarily be Omicron - full genomic sequencing is needed to be sure.
What are the symptoms of Omicron?
So far, in South Africa, most people infected are young and their symptoms have been mild.
There is some suggestion that the variant could be causing some slightly different symptoms to Delta - including aches and pains, and no loss of taste or smell - but it's too early to say for certain.
Hospitals in South Africa are seeing more people admitted with more serious symptoms - but many are unvaccinated or have had only one dose. It will take a few more weeks to work out if deaths are increasing too.
In the UK, where large numbers of people are protected with two or three doses of a Covid vaccine, some scientists say Omicron could be much milder and have less of an impact.