Dr Michael Watt: Neurologist to contest appeal to his register removal
- Published
A former neurologist at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest ever patient recall will contest an appeal against his voluntary removal from the medical register, a court has heard.
Dr Michael Watt's application to be removed was accepted by a Medical Practitioners' Tribunal in October.
The Professional Standards Authority (PSA) has appealed against that decision.
Dr Watt's intentions were confirmed at Belfast High Court on Tuesday.
The Medical Practitioners' Tribunal decision means the former consultant will not face a public hearing into concerns about his work.
His inability to engage with a fitness to practice assessment and the potential risk of suicide were cited among the reasons.
Lawyers representing former patients welcomed the step taken by the PSA, but stressed they must not be shut out from the legal process.
The General Medical Council (GMC) also welcomed the PSA's appeal.
The GMC was "extremely disappointed" that Dr Watt's application was allowed, a spokesperson for the council said in November.
The council does not have the powers to appeal the decision itself but said it was "very pleased" the professional standards watchdog decided to.
Some of those Dr Watt treated are seeking a judicial review of the lawfulness of the decision.
'Come as no surprise'
Speaking in court on Tuesday, a lawyer for Dr Watt said he will be contesting the appeal "on the grounds that it seeks to challenge the basis on which the voluntary erasure application was approved".
A solicitor representing a former patient of Dr Watt said the voluntary removal decision had closed off the only remaining public hearing into alleged clinical failings, which have caused "harm and immeasurable distress".
"Our clients (in the) Neurology Recall Support Group, who have been injured and traumatised, welcome the intervention of the Professional Standards Authority but wish to have a voice and participate in the court process," she said.
Why were patients recalled?
In May 2018, the Belfast Trust recalled 2,500 patients for review after concerns were raised about the clinical work carried out by Dr Watt at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
This was followed by a further 1,044 patients who were recalled in November 2018.
A report has found almost 20% of patients seen by Dr Watt were given a wrong diagnosis.
An independent inquiry has been hearing evidence since September 2018 and has concluded oral evidence.
At the end of September, it emerged that interactions with a patient by the former neurologist had also raised serious concerns, according to a medical ethics expert.
London-based barrister Daniel Sokol reviewed evidence obtained by BBC Northern Ireland's Spotlight programme, including text messages between Dr Watt and the female patient that were sent between 2017 and 2020.