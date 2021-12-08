Covid-19: 'Failure was not an option' for NI vaccine roll-out
By Marie-Louise Connolly & Catherine Smyth
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
There were "plenty of heart-stopping moments" at the start of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, the woman in charge of Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme has said.
Dr Patricia Donnelly was speaking exactly 12 months after the first Covid jab was administered in Northern Ireland.
It was given to nurse Joanna Sloan at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.
Dr Donnelly said that she and her team had "great anxiety" when it came to getting the vaccine to care homes and those aged over 75 as three-quarters of deaths up to then had come from this group.
She said getting around all care homes in Northern Ireland within three weeks and doubly vaccinating residents within another six had been "amazing".
Sister Sloan (now Hogg), who has been in charge of vaccinations in the Belfast Trust over the past year, said her feeling on 8 December 2020 was of "hope".
Speaking to BBC News NI in part of the Royal Victoria Hospital which is still operating as a vaccine centre, she recalled the day she and 25 residents from Palmerston Residential Home, in east Belfast, received the jab.
"It felt like a little bit of a win and that we were heading in the right direction, we felt as though we were finally doing something to help fight Covid-19," she said.
According to Dr Donnelly, "failure was not an option".
For the team, their first priority was getting to care homes, she said.
"We worried, we checked with Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), we tried to find a way that we could deploy Pfizer, the first vaccine that we got," she said.
This problem-solving mentality from frontline teams is something Dr Donnelly thinks could be harnessed in future by the health service.
"It is a big message for transformation, because you got those teams of people who knew what the mandate was, we were clear with them about the parameters, the rules and they worked together," she said.
Prof Anthony Harnden is the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), professor of primary care at Oxford University and also a practising GP.
Looking back to the start of the pandemic, he described the number of excess deaths as "shocking".
"I think there were a number of difficulties right at the start of the pandemic when governments and policy advisors were trying to work out what was going on, and the number of deaths is truly shocking," he said.
"So it has not been a good pandemic. I think its been pretty awful.
"But we do have the tools, both in terms of vaccination and in terms of treatment tools, now to make things a lot better moving forward than they were right at the start."
He said that from the start of the vaccination programme last December, the vaccines have proved "incredibly effective".
It had also become apparent, he said, that it was probably a three-dose vaccine schedule that was needed.
"Of course, we were also aware that new variants would emerge, as has recently with the Omicron variant."
'Isn't going to be the last pandemic'
Currently, the world is watching to find out what Omicron means for the protection given by vaccines - the JCVI deputy chair among them.
"We're still waiting to see whether the Omicron variant has some vaccine escape or not. We are not sure about that yet but yes, I'm optimistic."
However, Prof Harden said that the world had suffered a health and economic setback because of Covid-19.
"It may take up to five years before we're completely back to normal in the world again but this isn't going to be the last pandemic we experience," he said.
Locally, Dr Donnelly said the signs are that 2022 is going to be busy but refused to be fully drawn on whether she would still be heading the vaccination programme.
"I am an older adult, as you will probably recognise, I will commit as long as I am needed," she said.
For Sr Hogg, the end of a long year is a chance to reflect.
"This time last year we were looking at the possibility of having a Christmas without any family members present, at least this year we are not faced with that at the minute," she said.
"To be able to say, one year on, that our team at the Royal in the Belfast Trust, we've administered over 280, 000 vaccinations - that's incredible."