Faith-based schools 'necessary for diverse society'
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The notion that only integrated schools can offer education to pupils from different backgrounds is "fundamentally flawed".
That is according to the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools' (CCMS) chief executive Gerry Campbell.
In a statement, Mr Campbell said parents had the right to choose schools "in line with their religious and philosophical convictions".
There are about 450 Catholic schools in Northern Ireland managed by CCMS.
Only about 7% of pupils are taught in formally integrated schools, which aim to mix equal numbers of pupils from Protestant, Catholic and other backgrounds.
Kellie Armstrong, a Northern Ireland Assembly member for the Alliance Party, has brought forward a proposed Integrated Education Bill, which would lead to the promotion and expansion of integrated education.
It would also increase the number of integrated school places and set targets for the number of children being educated in integrated schools.
Recent analysis suggests that only 143 out of about 1,000 schools in Northern Ireland have at least 10% of pupils from a Protestant background and 10% from a Catholic background.
There are no Catholic or no Protestant pupils in 287 schools - about 30%.
The recruitment of teachers in Northern Ireland is also exempt from fair employment legislation.
However aspects of Ms Armstrong's bill have been criticised by representatives for the four main churches and some politicians.
For instance, Dr Anita Gracie from the Methodist Church recently claimed to Stormont's Education Committee that supporters of the new bill want to "remove the option of a faith-based school ethos from parents".
In an opinion piece to be published in some of Northern Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday, Mr Campbell said that "in a growing secular and pluralist society, the distinct contribution of Catholic schools is essential to sustaining a modern and diverse society".
'No sector should be set above another'
"It is a fundamentally flawed notion that only schools which call themselves 'integrated' can offer education to different backgrounds," he wrote.
"Many faith-based schools welcome a diverse range of pupils.
"A diverse society is enriched by diversity in its educational provision.
"We believe that no sector should be set above any other in terms of recognition and support."
The Department of Education (DE) has recently appointed a panel to carry out an independent review of Northern Ireland's education system.
The New Decade New Approach (NDNA) deal in January 2020 said the way education was run - with a range of sectors and school types - was "not sustainable".
Mr Campbell wrote it was "imperative" that any change afforded "respect for diversity and parental preference - whether that be for a Catholic, controlled, integrated, voluntary grammar or Irish-Medium school".
"In this context are Catholic Schools a relic of our divided past or more accurately a fundamental part of our shared and diverse future?" he concluded.