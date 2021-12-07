Covid-19: Stormont 'must enforce rules over masks'
- Published
It is up to the Northern Ireland Executive - not Translink - to decide who is responsible for enforcing the rules over mask-wearing on public transport, the company has said.
Director of Service Operations Ian Campbell was responding to complaints about people not wearing face coverings on buses and trains.
Five people have been fined in NI this year for not wearing masks, police say.
In one day last week, Transport for London issued 152 fines of up to £200.
A further 125 people were asked to leave buses and trains in London for not wearing a face covering.
"Our experience would be that we are seeing average compliance of 80% passengers wearing face coverings," Mr Campbell told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster.
However, he stressed that this did not include those who said they were exempt and he did see an issue in terms of exemption.
"There would be challenges getting into fining people where the current exemption only requires a verbal indication," said Mr Campbell.
"When our staff do challenge customers then by far the vast majority are telling us that they carry an exemption.
"That verbal indication is where we take customers' word for that and proceed with normal operation."
Translink do not hold records of how many people are asked to get off a bus or train, he said.
"The debate about fines and levels of fines and who it should apply to is one for the Northern Ireland Executive," Mr Campbell stressed.
The Departments of Infrastructure and Justice have been contacted for comment.
Chris Lyttle of the Alliance Party said people had to take personal responsibility.
"The issue is compliance," he told BBC NI's The Nolan Show. "There are different ways to achieve compliance and many people are working extremely hard to ensure compliance."