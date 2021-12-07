Lyra McKee: Police search production company in Paris
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have searched a production company office in Paris.
Officers believe that a camera crew from the production company was in Londonderry throughout the week of Ms McKee's murder.
Police said a number of items had been recovered on Tuesday for further examination.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot while observing rioting in the city's Creggan area in April 2019.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a European Investigation Order was sought and granted by Belfast Crown Court.
It said the search was later approved and supported by senior members of the French judiciary.
The search on Tuesday was led by two French judges with the assistance of French police, the PSNI said.