Covid-19: Negative test needed for international NI arrivals
- Published
Passengers arriving in Northern Ireland from abroad must now show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.
New travel restrictions have been introduced in an attempt to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant in the UK.
Those arriving in Northern Ireland from abroad must take a pre-departure Covid test - either lateral flow or PCR - from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.
It applies to anyone aged 12 and over, including those who are double jabbed.
Private test providers must be used, so free NHS lateral flow kits are not allowed.
After arrival in the UK, a PCR test is required within two days which must be booked before you travel and bought privately from a government-approved list of providers.
While you are waiting for a result, you must self-isolate - whether you have been vaccinated or not. You can stop self-isolating if your test is negative.
Any traveller that has arrived in Northern Ireland from a red list country in the past 10 days is required to self-isolate, along with anyone who lives with them.
Tighter travels have also been introduced in England, Wales and Scotland.
There are currently 336 confirmed cases of the highly-mutated Omicron Covid strain in the UK.
No cases of the variant have been identified in Northern Ireland but Health Minister Robin Swann has previously said the strain is expected to be in the region already.
Travel within the UK does not require proof of a negative test.
Those travelling within the Common Travel Area (CTA) do not need to fill out a passenger locator form unless they have travelled outside it in the last 10 days.
The Common Travel Area is the open borders area made up of the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and the Republic of Ireland.
In a change to the Republic of Ireland's rules, passengers arriving at the country's ports and airports now must provide a negative Covid-19 test, including travellers arriving from within the Common Travel Area (CTA).
This can either be a lateral flow test taken up to 48 hours before arrival into the Republic, or a PCR test taken up to 72 hours before.
Children aged 11 and under, plus some other categories, are exempt.
Those travelling from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland are also exempt.
Meanwhile nightclubs in the Republic of Ireland have shut their doors as the Irish government tries to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin announced a number of new restrictions in a televised address on Friday night.
Indoor events such as concerts and sports fixtures must operate at 50% capacity and private home visits must involve no more than four households.
The latest rules will be in place from 7 December until 9 January.
One case of Omicron was detected in the Republic of Ireland on Friday as part of a review of positive cases since 30 September.
One Covid-19 related death and 1,635 new coronavirus cases were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday, while 2,950 new cases were reported in the Republic of Ireland.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,902.
As of 1 December, 5,707 deaths with Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.