Muckamore: Belfast Trust given three years to rehome resident
By Catherine Morrison
BBC News NI
- Published
The mother of a man with a severe learning disability has won a judicial review over his living arrangements at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
The Belfast Trust has been told they have to find somewhere else for Timothy Jones to live.
However they have been given three years to do so.
Mr Jones' mother Dawn is appealing for any former staff at Muckamore Abbey to come forward to the public inquiry with any information they may have.
The inquiry will look into allegations of abuse and neglect at the facility.
Mr Jones has lived in Muckamore Abbey Hospital for one third of his life.
Now 27, he moved in the day after his 18th birthday. He has a severe learning disability, autism and is non-verbal.
"He can't speak up," his mother, Dawn, said.
"He can't tell you what happened yesterday or what he wants to do later on in the day, so he is very vulnerable."
In 2017, Mrs Jones received a phone call telling her of allegations of abuse and neglect in the hospital.
Since then, she says she has been asking the Belfast Trust to move her son but to no avail.
"I've been told for a number of years there is nowhere for Timothy," she said.
"I just keep being told there is nowhere for him, there is nowhere for Timothy which is very, very upsetting.
"I know from other families - especially during Covid - families with people with learning disabilities, within the community, they're having a really, really tough time I know that.
"But I just wanted Timothy out of there."
Last month Mrs Jones won a judicial review into her son's living arrangements.
The judge told the Belfast Trust it has to find an alternative setting for him, and it has been given three years to do so.
Next spring, an independent inquiry into events at Muckamore Abbey hospital will begin to hear evidence in public.
Dawn and other families involved are appealing specifically to former and current members of staff to come forward if they have any information on what went on in the facility.
"If they thought their job was in any way in jeopardy they might not speak up, but if you could speak as privately as you can to discuss it, ring the public inquiry and discuss it with them, that would be wonderful," Mrs Jones said.
"I would just plead to people if they could, former staff members, present staff members, anybody at all connected to Muckamore, families, ex-patients or current patients if they could just contact the public inquiry."
Alongside the inquiry, a criminal investigation is under way.
Twenty-five arrests have been made so far, and seven people will face prosecution.