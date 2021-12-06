Covid-19: NI holiday-at-home voucher scheme scrapped
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A holiday-at-home voucher scheme to help boost tourism's Covid recovery in Northern Ireland will not go ahead, Stormont's economy minister has confirmed.
Gordon Lyons told the assembly he was "very disappointed" about the decision.
The proposal was first announced last year by the Department for the Economy.
But tourism representatives had said the draft £2m budget would need to be increased to avoid disappointment.
It is understood Mr Lyons had asked executive colleagues to agree to increase the budget for the scheme to £4m.
He said his department had been unable to confirm that the scheme would offer value for money, but that he believed strongly in the idea.
"Because I believed it would give that much needed boost, I issued a ministerial direction to my departmental accounting officer - that required it to be taken to the executive or the minister for finance," he added.
On Monday he told MLAs that the executive was "not willing to approve" the bid.
'No plans for schools to close'
On Monday, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said there are "no plans" for schools in Northern Ireland to close early for Christmas to ease Covid-related pressures.
However, she told the assembly that "classroom-based teaching" remained the best option for all pupils.
Last week, the NASUWT union called for schools to close early as a circuit breaker.
But on Monday, Ms McIlveen said that proposal could also cause "harm" to many pupils if they were to miss class.
"As a society while we're conscious of watching out for the health service, we need to be mindful that we watch out for our schools," she added.
The minister also said she acknowledged that the current high level of Covid infection in schools and in the community "has made it very challenging for schools".
Any decision to close schools early would need to be taken by the Stormont Executive.