Covid-19: One more death and 1,635 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One Covid-19-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,902.
Another 1,635 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday, up from 1,422 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Monday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,876, compared with 11,429 in the previous seven days.
On Monday, there were 301 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, no change from Sunday.
There were also 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 6 December at 16:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,121,608 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
Of those, 1,378,135 of the jabs were first doses, 1,278,405 were second doses and 17,280 were third doses.
The remainder were booster jabs.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,707 as of 1 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,156 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.
There are 503 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 110 of those are in intensive care units.
Last updated 5 December at 19:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,425,907 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,627,456 people have had their first dose and 3,561,959 have had their second dose.
A total of 913,670 booster jabs have been administered.
