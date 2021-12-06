Covid-19: NI car sales fall after strong demand post-lockdown
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
New car sales in NI were down by 14% in November compared to the same month last year, industry data suggests.
Strong demand last year after lockdowns eased in 2020 may account for some of the year-on-year fall.
However the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said the shortage of semiconductors was a factor.
The trading body said the shortage "continues to bedevil production and therefore new car registrations".
On a year-to-date basis sales are slightly higher than this point last year but well down on 2019.
Ulster Bank economist Richard Ramsey said year-to-date sales are down "a hefty 28.5% (-14,105 fewer cars) relative to the corresponding 11-month period in 2019 that pre-dates the pandemic".
"With just one month remaining, 2021 looks set to exceed last year's record low but it will still go down as the second worst year for car sales on record."
He added that the reduced supply of new stock flowing into the used car market will likely continue to push up prices of second-hand cars.