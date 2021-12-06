Stormont to pilot live signing at Question Time
- Published
A pilot project to provide live signing of the Executive Office's Question Time is to be launched, Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey has said.
It will begin on 13 December.
Both British and Irish Sign Language [BSL and ISL] will be included to help those in the deaf and hard of hearing communities when the first and deputy first ministers take questions.
The speaker said Question Time was "an essential part of our democratic process".
"It is at the heart of the assembly's role in holding ministers to account and therefore crucial that it is accessible to all of our citizens," he added.
Mr Maskey added that the assembly had a long-standing commitment to "making our work as accessible as possible to all parts of our community."
"Introducing live sign language for questions to the first minister and deputy first minister in this pilot is a demonstration of how seriously we take this obligation," he said.
Signers were a constant feature of NI Executive briefings during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Recordings of Question Time will also be subtitled and available on playback.
The speaker added that the scheme would mean the assembly was "better placed to consider how to meet the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing in the longer term."
During this pilot period, the assembly will hold regular meetings with representatives from the deaf and hard of hearing community to review how the project is working.
The scheme run until the end of the mandate when there will be a formal evaluation of the pilot.
More than 360 million people have disabling hearing loss, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO) this is expected to rise to 700 million people by 2050.