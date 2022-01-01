Ireland 1922: The new Irish state descends into civil war
After the bloodshed of the Irish War of Independence, which raged from January 1919 to July 1921, hopes were high that the Anglo-Irish Treaty would bring peace to Ireland.
The treaty, which created an independent Irish Free State within the British Empire, was signed in London in December 1921 and needed to be ratified by the parliaments in London in Dublin.
But there was bitter division among Irish republicans over a number of aspects of the treaty, including an oath to the King and the copper-fastening of the partition of Ireland.
Civil war broke out as a result.
Meanwhile in the north, unionists were busy shoring up Northern Ireland, which had come into existence in June 1921.
Here are some of the key events of another tumultuous year in Irish history.
7 January
Dáil Eireann - the breakaway parliament in Dublin set up by Irish republicans - begin debating the Anglo-Irish Treaty in December 1921, days after it was signed.
The lengthy and bitter debates come to an end on 7 January when the Dáil votes to ratify it by 64 votes to 57.
9 January
At this point the only effective government in the southern part of Ireland is the breakaway administration of the Irish Republic.
Éamon de Valera, the leader of the anti-treaty faction of republicans, resigns as president of the republic and is replaced by Arthur Griffith.
16 January
In accordance with the treaty, the provisional government of the Irish Free State takes office with Michael Collins holding the role of chairman - effectively the prime minister of the transitional administration.
Dublin Castle, the headquarters of the British administration in Ireland is handed over to Collins as centuries of English and British rule comes to an end.
March
Éamon de Valera forms Cumann na Poblachta, a political party composed of the anti-treaty wing of Sinn Féin, although he remains a Sinn Féin member as well.
IRA members who oppose the treaty hold an army convention and repudiate the authority of the Dáil to ratify the treaty.
24 March
In Belfast, six Catholic civilians are shot dead, apparently by police officers, in what becomes known as the McMahon killings.
A week later, another six Catholic civilians are shot dead, with police again believed to be responsible.
April
The anti-treaty IRA members form their own army executive which they say is the only legitimate government of Ireland.
Michael Collins tries to re-unite the IRA but is unsuccessful.
On 14 April, anti-treaty IRA members led by Rory O'Connor occupy the Four Courts in Dublin in an aim to spark a new conflict with the British.
At this point, no action is taken against them by the provisional government.
Meanwhile in Belfast, the Special Powers Act is passed, giving the minister of home affairs sweeping powers to maintain law and order and secure the existence of the new Northern Ireland state.
May
The IRA in Northern Ireland launches an unsuccessful campaign against the new Belfast government.
1 June
The Royal Ulster Constabulary is officially founded as the new police service of Northern Ireland.
18 June
Dáil elections are held to pave the way for the formal establishment of the Irish Free State.
Both pro-treaty and anti-treaty candidates stand under the Sinn Féin banner, with 58 pro-treaty and 36 anti-treaty candidates elected.
Labour and the Farmers' Party, which also supported the treaty, win 17 and seven seats respectively.
22 June
British Field Marshal Sir Henry Hughes Wilson, who played an important role in the War of Independence, is assassinated by IRA men in London.
The British government tells the provisional government in Dublin that it must clear the anti-treaty IRA from the Four Courts.
27-30 June
The new National Army of the provisional government bombards the Four Courts, often considered the official start of the Irish Civil War.
After shelling and the storming of the building by National Army troops, the IRA garrison surrenders.
Shortly before the surrender, a massive explosion destroys the Irish Public Record Office, destroying many irreplaceable records of Ireland's history.
July
The National Army secures Dublin under the control of the provisional government.
Anti-treaty forces are scattered throughout the rest of the country.
12 August
Arthur Griffith, who founded Sinn Féin in 1905 and is president of the Dáil, dies at the age of 51 of a cerebral haemorrhage.
22 August
A convoy carrying Michael Collins, who is visiting his native County Cork, is ambushed at the isolated Béal na Bláth crossroads.
Collins jumps from the vehicle to fight the anti-treaty ambushers but is shot in the head and killed.
30 August
Having lost two of its most senior members in a matter of days, the provisional government elects WT Cosgrave as its new chairman.
By this point, most of the large towns in Ireland have fallen to the National Army.
27 September
The Public Safety Bill is passed by the Dáil on the instigation of the provisional government.
It allows for the death penalty to be imposed on people fighting against the National Army or possessing weapons without the government's authority.
25 October
De Valera and anti-treaty members of the Dáil set up their own republican government.
It has no real authority as anti-treaty forces control very little territory.
17 November
The provisional government begins executing anti-treaty prisoners under the Public Safety Bill when five IRA men are shot by firing squad.
Between now and the end of the civil war, 81 will officially be put to death.
There are rumours that almost twice as many are unofficially executed.
6 December
The Irish Free State officially comes into existence.
The provisional government becomes the new state's permanent government and WT Cosgrave is elected as its prime minister - officially known as the president of the executive council.
He will hold the role for 10 years.
7 December
The Parliament of Northern Ireland exercises its right under the Anglo-Irish Treaty to opt out of the Free State by sending a petition to the King.
Partition in Ireland is confirmed.