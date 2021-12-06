Three men stabbed in County Fermanagh assault
Three men have been stabbed in Donagh, County Fermanagh.
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) responded to a report of an assault in the Lettergreen Road at about 06:00 GMT on Monday.
Two 18- year-old men and one 20-year old man have been taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.
"Enquiries are at an early stage, and the Lettergreen Road remains closed at this time," said Det Insp Winters.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist, to contact detectives on 101."