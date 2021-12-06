NI 100: Pupils offered free picture book to mark centenary year
A free children's book is to be offered to every Primary One pupil in Northern Ireland to mark the centenary year.
The book - Our Wee Place - was commissioned by the Northern Ireland Office and was created to "sensitively reflect" on the experience of growing up in the place.
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said he was "extremely proud" of the picture book.
The author, Sophie Kirtley, and illustrator Ellan Rankin are both from Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland Office described it as an inclusive story that drew on "cultural touchpoints, landmarks and traditions that will resonate with children everywhere, irrespective of their background".
"Children will be able to read and learn about their home as they follow Emily and her Granda's adventure around Northern Ireland," said Mr Lewis.
"I want to thank Sophie Kirtley and Ellan Rankin for creating this beautifully well-written and illustrated book, which I hope Northern Ireland children and families will really enjoy."
'Hear themselves represented'
Ms Kirtley said it was an "honour and a privilege" to write the book.
"As a wee girl growing up in Northern Ireland I never really saw places I knew or voices I recognised in any of the books that I read or had read to me," she said.
"It felt very important to me to address this when I took on the project, and to make sure that the children who read Our Wee Place can see themselves and hear themselves represented in these pages."
Ms Rankin said she was "so excited" to be a part of the project.
"To be able to draw all the places I love and grew up with - what a treat," said the illustrator.
"I've tried to make something really inclusive that captures our landmarks and the spots we hold dear, while throwing in lots of wee nods to our culture in the process.
Ms Rankin said it was important to her to create something that "all of our community would love and relate to".
"Fingers crossed all the children of Northern Ireland will love it as much as I do," she added.
The book will be delivered to schools, Sure Start centres and libraries across Northern Ireland.
