Covid-19: NI follows Westminster in tightening travel rules
- Published
Northern Ireland is to follow Westminster's lead in tightening travel restrictions following the discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Department of Health has confirmed.
Anyone arriving in Northern Ireland from abroad must take a pre-departure Covid test from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The test can be either a lateral flow or PCR.
The measures apply to anyone aged 12 and over, including people who have been double vaccinated.
A PCR test must also be taken by international travellers on or before the second day following their arrival.
Meanwhile, Nigeria will be added to the red list for international travel from 04:00 GMT on Monday.
All travellers returning to Northern Ireland from Nigeria will be required to enter hotel quarantine upon arrival and isolate for 10 days, said the department of health.
Travellers that have arrived in Northern Ireland from Nigeria in the past 10 days are also required to self-isolate, along with anyone who lives with them, taking a PCR test on day two and day eight.
The tests will be provided by NHS Test and Trace.
Countries also on the red list are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namiba, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
There has been 246 cases of Omicron detected in the UK, however none have been in Northern Ireland.