Covid-19: Seven more deaths and 1,422 new coronavirus cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Seven Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,901.
Another 1,422 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday, down from 1,642 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Friday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,426, compared with 11,684 in the previous seven days.
On Friday, there were 326 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 324 on Thursday.
There were also 30 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as on Thursday.
Last updated 5 December at 14:05 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,094,393 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
Of those, 1,374,981 of the jabs were first doses, 1,276,190 were second doses and 16,942 were third doses.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 4 December at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,707 as of 1 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,622 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
There are 487 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 114 of those are in intensive care units.
Last updated 4 December at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,422,467 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,625,499 people have had their first dose and 3,560,494 have had their second dose.
A total of 878,780 booster jabs have been administered.
Last updated 1 December at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland