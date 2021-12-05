Storm Barra: Severe weather warnings for wind and rain issued
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Severe weather warnings have been issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra on Tuesday.
The Atlantic system will bring very strong winds and heavy rain.
A Met Office warning has been issued for Northern Ireland from 06:00 GMT Tuesday until midnight the same day.
The strongest gusts will affect exposed and coastal areas in the region, with potentially damaging and disruptive winds up to 80km/h (50mph) expected widely.
Gusts around the coast could reach speeds up to 115km/h (70 mph).
Those winds could lead to large waves and possible flooding.
Disruption to travel is also likely.
A warning has also been issued across the Republic of Ireland.
Irish weather service Met Éireann is forecasting the strongest winds on the west coast.
It is also warning of a significant possibility of coastal flooding along the south and west coast.
Storm Barra is the second named storm this season following Storm Arwen.
A tree fell on a car when the storm struck on 26 November, killing school principal Francis Logan.