Bird flu: Six confirmed cases among wild birds
Avian influenza has been discovered in six wild birds retrieved from Belfast and the surrounding area.
The birds were found at Belfast Waterworks, the Harbour Estate in Belfast and at Monlough lake near Carryduff.
The Department of Environment and Rural Affairs said tests had been carried out and proved positive.
It follows the cull of two separate flocks in Northern Ireland this week because of suspected bird flu.
Twenty-seven thousand ducks were culled after a suspected case of bird flu was reported in a commercial flock in County Tyrone.
On Friday, a second cull was ordered of 30 birds belonging to a hobby keeper in Broughshane, County Antrim.
Experts say there is little risk to human health from the virus but anyone who finds a dead wild bird (gulls, waders, swans, geese, birds of prey) should not handle it and should report it to the departmental helpline on 0300 200 7840.
The strain of avian influenza (H5N1) is described as "highly pathogenic", as it is often fatal to birds that catch it.
There have been more than 180 confirmed cases of H5N1 detected in wild birds across Great Britain.
The Republic of Ireland has reported 50 cases of H5N1 in wild birds at eight locations.