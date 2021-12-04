Apprentice Boys of Derry parade takes place
- Published
Several thousand Apprentice Boys are taking part in the annual Lundy parade in Londonderry.
Eighteen bands have joined the march around the city ahead of a service of thanksgiving which, because of Covid-19 restrictions, is being held outside.
The organisation appealed to all its members to follow public health guidelines.
Apprentice Boys governor Graeme Stenhouse said the organisation wanted members to be mindful of restrictions.
"It's been two years since we've had a full procession. This is the most important day in the Apprentice Boys calendar when we commemorate and remember the closing of the gates in 1688," he said.
Before the parade began, Mr Stenhouse called for an "enjoyable day and a peaceful day".
"Notifications have gone out to all our members that we are still in the middle of a pandemic and requesting that they be sensible, wear masks and conduct themselves in a proper manner," he added.
Mr Stenhouse said the organisation was very conscious of the pandemic but was hopeful that next year would be different.
"Over the past 18 to 20 months, we have always told our members and supporters that we are in the middle of a pandemic and to adhere to the restrictions and guidelines," he said.
"It is slightly frustrating but we fully appreciate that we are an organisation that has to show a duty of care to our members, our supporters and to the wider community."
The main parade ends with the burning of an effigy of Lt Col Robert Lundy, known as Lundy the Traitor.
Lt Col Lundy, who once held the title of governor of Derry, gained his reputation for treachery among unionists due to his offer to surrender to the Jacobite army.
The marchers commemorate an event known as the Shutting of the Gates - when 13 apprentices locked the walled city's gates against the approaching army of the Catholic King James II in December 1688.
The Siege of Derry lasted 105 days and cost more than 10,000 lives, the majority of them civilians.