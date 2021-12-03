Covid-19: No plans for more restrictions in NI before Christmas, says O'Neill
- Published
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said there are no plans to increase the level of Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland before Christmas Day.
She said the existing restrictions were "enough" at this time.
The Sinn Féin vice-president also hit out at those responsible for a fake message on social media suggesting a return to lockdown.
"Those engaged in disinformation are shameful, it's causing confusion," she said.
She was speaking outside the Mater Hospital in north Belfast, where she had met representatives from the Royal College of Surgeons.
Ms O'Neill responded to concern about possible changes to Covid restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, saying she believed there had not been enough "all-island coordination" during the pandemic.
But she added: "I asked the question at yesterday's executive meeting: are we doing enough?
"The answer was that we are - we are concerned about the new variant, we don't know the impact but as long as the public continue to adhere to what's being asked at the current time, it's sufficient."
She said the next few weeks would be "uncertain" as officials assessed the risk of the Omicron variant.
But she added: "We don't expect to ask people to do more but we should all be doubling our current efforts."