Patrycja Wyrebek murder accused pleads not guilty
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
A 24-year-old man accused of murdering his partner in Newry, County Down, in 2020 has pleaded not guilty.
Dawid Lukasz Mietus, of Drumalane Park, Newry appeared via videolink from Maghaberry Prison at Laganside Crown Court on Friday morning.
He is charged with murdering his partner, Patrycja Wyrebek, 20, at their home on 2 August, 2020.
The case will be reviewed in early February with a subsequent two-week trial expected to take place in May.
No application for bail was made.