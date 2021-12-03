Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,908 new coronavirus cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,885.
Another 1,908 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, down from 2,272 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,426, compared with 11,684 in the previous seven days.
There are 326 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 324 on Thursday.
There are 30 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as on Thursday.
Last updated 3 December at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,085,767 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Of those, 1,374,040 of the jabs were first doses, 1,275,441 were second doses and 16,871 were third doses.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 3 December at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,707 as of 1 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,163 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, up from 3,793 on Wednesday.
There are 545 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland.
There are 117 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 2 December at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,422,467 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,625,499 people have had their first dose and 3,560,494 have had their second dose.
A total of 878,780 booster jabs have been administered.
Last updated 1 December at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland