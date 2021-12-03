Covid-19: Artists affected by pandemic restrictions to get up to £2k
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI arts correspondent
- Published
More than 1,400 people working in arts and culture, whose incomes have been affected by Covid restrictions, are to get grants of up to £2,000.
About £2.7m is being paid out as part of the Creative Individuals Recovery Programme (CIRP).
The communities minister said those working in arts and culture had been seriously affected by Covid rules.
The Turner-prize winning Array Collective said lockdown had affected their ability to exhibit their work.
A report from Ulster University (UU) had previously warned that many jobs in arts, culture and heritage were at risk due to the pandemic.
The Arts Council of Northern Ireland's (ACNI) annual funding survey, published in November 2021, also suggested there had been a 27% decline in contract or freelance staff and a 9% reduction in permanent staff employed by arts organisations since March 2020.
Theatres and concert halls in Northern Ireland reopened in the summer after being closed since March 2020.
More recently, nightclubs reopened and social distancing requirements were removed for indoor music venues.
'Unaffordable costs'
The Northern Ireland Executive had distributed about £33m in emergency funding to the arts, culture, languages and heritage sectors in 2020-21.
As part of that, 2,824 individual artists, musicians, performers and support staff received just over £11m in emergency funding, according to the Northern Ireland Assembly's Research and Information Service.
The executive approved another £13m of extra support to the arts and culture sector in 2021-22.
The £2.7m distributed to 1,433 people through the Creative Individuals Recovery Programme is part of that funding.
The programme opened for applications through ACNI in September and those who are getting funding of up to £2,000 will be notified on Friday 3 December.
The Department for Communities said it was aimed at those who have been impacted as a result of the public health restrictions on the sector.
"There is evidence that the creative sector relies heavily on self-employed and freelance individuals and that many have already left the sector because of the pandemic, with those remaining facing unaffordable costs relating to re-establishing their creative practice," they said.
Some of those who could apply for the funding included artists, musicians, DJs, actors, writers and photographers.
Those working behind the scenes, like lighting and sound technicians, venue staff, promoters and other technical staff, were also eligible for grants from the programme.
The Department for Communities had previously announced that £5m in total was available through CIRP.
It is not yet clear how the remaining money will be spent.