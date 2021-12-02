Covid-19: DUP leader rebukes Sammy Wilson over ping-dong tweet
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has rebuked his party colleague Sammy Wilson by saying "Covid is no joking matter".
It was in response to a tweet posted by Mr Wilson, outlining his views about the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
The East Antrim MP described the variant as "mild" and said he would be voting against more restrictions.
He said: "Ding dong merrily on high will be replaced this Christmas by ping-dong miserably we sigh."
Mr Wilson voted against the policy of mask wearing in England this week.
When asked about the tweet, Sir Jeffrey said: "Covid is no joking matter.
"People have died from Covid - that is clear.
"It is incumbent upon all public representatives to support the public health messaging to ensure that we all take the steps that are necessary to protect ourselves and each other that we get vaccinated and we got our booster jobs."
Sir Jeffrey said the DUP supported the public health guidance and wanted people to follow it.
"All of this is essential to ease the pressure on the health service this winter and ensure that we get through this winter without lockdowns, without people being out of work, with our schools remaining open.
"This is crucially important and I am clear as leader of the DUP.
"We want people to get their injections, their vaccinations, so that we can all work together to get through this and to see Northern Ireland on the other side of this winter in a strong place."
Asked if Mr Wilson was wrong to write the tweet, Sir Jeffrey said: "I will be speaking to all of my colleagues to ensure that we follow and support and promote the public health guidance when it comes to Covid."