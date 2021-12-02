Broughshane: Two charged with attempted murder and kidnap
Two men have been charged with attempted murder and kidnap after a man was found severely injured outside Broughshane in October.
The injured man was discovered in a "serious condition" in a field close to the Lisnamurrkin Road on 11 October.
The two men who have been charged, aged 38 and 39, will appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court later.
Police said two other men, aged 36 and 51, had also been charged with attempted murder and kidnap last month.