Covid-19: Four more deaths and 1,992 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four further Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,879.
Another 1,992 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, up from 1,585 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Wednesday, there were 332 Covid inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, down from 341 on Tuesday.
Thirty people were being treated in intensive care units (ICU), up from 29 on Tuesday.
The number of positive cases in the last seven days is 11,517, compared to 11,840 in the previous seven days.
Last updated 01 December at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,048,854 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
1,370,570 of the jabs were first doses, 1,272,784 were second doses and 16,649 were third doses of the vaccine.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 01 December at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 5,471 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from 4,607 on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,652 as of 24 November.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 578 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.
117 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care units (ICU).
Last updated 1 December at 14:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,413,414 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,621,084 people have had their first dose and 3,555,917 have had their second dose.
A total of 779,596 booster vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 29 November at 20:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland