Ballyclare Secondary School investigated over staffing and finance issues
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The Education Authority (EA) has investigated "staffing related matters" and financial issues at a County Antrim post-primary school.
The board of governors at Ballyclare Secondary School confirmed there were "a number of issues" at the school.
A survey of staff health and wellbeing carried out by four teaching unions also highlighted a number of concerns.
The investigation into finances found school funds were "used inappropriately in relation to some activities".
The EA said its investigation "found no evidence of fraudulent activity," but concerns about the school have also been raised with the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO).
The local Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) assembly member Steve Aiken has also written to Education Minister Michelle McIlveen warning of a "worrying catalogue of issues" in the school.
In statement, the Department of Education (DE) said there were "a range of significant and complex issues" there which "may take time to resolve".
Ballyclare Secondary School has more than 1,000 pupils.
However, following a number of concerns, four teaching unions - the NEU, NASUWT, INTO and UTU - carried out a joint survey into the health and wellbeing of their members in the school.
That sort of joint action by teaching unions is highly unusual, BBC News NI understands.
A total of 69 out of 77 eligible teaching union members of staff responded to the extensive survey which was carried out in May and June 2021 - a response rate of about 90%.
Two-thirds (46) of those who responded said they did not "feel valued as a member of staff" while a similar number (47) disagreed that "the health, safety and welfare of staff" was viewed as a priority within the school.
Some teachers also described a "culture of fear" in the school in the survey.
The National Education Union (NEU) said the joint survey "pointed to clear and unmistakeable problems of leadership and governance" at Ballyclare Secondary School.
"The level of intervention in the school by the Education Authority is unparalleled in Northern Ireland's schools system," the union said.
EA 'working closely with school'
In a statement the EA said that "due to ongoing HR and legal processes the EA is very restricted in what we can say about any ongoing staffing issues".
However the authority said it was "working closely with the board of governors, leadership team and staff at Ballyclare Secondary School to provide ongoing support, advice and guidance in relation to a range of matters, which include HR, school improvement, and governance and audit".
The EA said it was providing "ongoing support and advice" to the school in a number of ways.
One of the authority's senior school improvement officers is in Ballyclare Secondary School providing "support to the principal and senior leadership team in taking forward school improvement priorities," according to the EA.
An EA officer is also providing support for the board of governors on "school governance matters" while the authority has also held what it described as "workshops" with staff to address "some key issues".
Financial matters
Meanwhile, the EA's internal audit and assurance department also carried out an investigation into concerns raised by a whistle-blower into financial matters at the school.
That investigation was into both the use of money contributed through voluntary contributions by parents - "private school funds" - and the budget provided directly to the school by the DE and EA.
"The investigation into the use of private school funds reported in November 2020 and concluded that there were a number of occasions when the Ballyclare Secondary School's private fund account and also local management of schools budget was used inappropriately in relation to some activities," the EA told BBC News NI.
"Whilst this expenditure was not in line with best practice guidance, the investigation found no evidence of fraudulent activity.
"We are working closely with the school to ensure all key actions are fully addressed and implemented.
"We have also briefed the Northern Ireland Audit Office in relation to the concerns raised, investigations carried out, steps taken, and will co-operate fully in any further actions as required."
In a statement to BBC News NI, the NIAO said concerns regarding Ballyclare Secondary School had been raised with it.
"An NIAO investigation is not under way, but we are engaging with both the Department of Education and the Education Authority on these matters, and continue to monitor the situation," the NIAO said.
But the EA did not specify exactly how money was "used inappropriately".
BBC News NI also contacted Ballyclare Secondary School's board of governors regarding the concerns raised about the school.
In a statement they said: "We fully recognise and accept that there are a number of issues that we are working through.
"This doesn't and shouldn't in anyway detract from the hard work and dedication of all of our staff and senior leadership team who strive to give our young people the best educational experience and start in life.
"We are on an improvement journey and are absolutely committed to addressing all of the issues identified and continuing to ensure that our school grows and develops and delivers for all young people.
"A part of this we will be listening to our staff, their representatives and the wider school community as we work to make improvements.
"We will also continue to work with EA and other partners to fully support our staff, their health and wellbeing and professional development."
'Systemic issues'
Mr Aiken wrote to the education minister on 14 October to highlight "significant areas of concern" in Ballyclare Secondary School.
"I think it is fair to say that the level of correspondence I have received about the school far exceeds that of any other establishment in my constituency," he wrote.
"That there are systemic issues at the school needing resolution, is now beyond any doubt."
Mr Aiken suggested a meeting between local assembly members, the EA, DE and the chairman of the school governors "to resolve these issues".
The EA also said it had briefed DE and the minister "on the range of concerns raised in relation to Ballyclare Secondary School and the actions being taken to resolve the issues".
In a statement to BBC News NI a spokesperson for DE said the minister was "aware of the issues regarding Ballyclare Secondary School and is keen to see these resolved as soon as possible".
"The minister has met with the Education Authority to discuss the efforts being made to address the issues," they added.
"It is understood there are a range of significant and complex issues and these may take time to resolve.
"The minister will continue to monitor progress through updates from the EA."