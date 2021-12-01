Two teens arrested in relation to deliberate fire at former poultry factory
Two teenagers have been arrested by detectives investigating a fire at a former poultry factory in Ballymoney last month.
The two males were detained on Monday and were taken to Coleraine Police Station for questioning.
They have both been released on bail pending further enquiries.
At the height of the fire on the Ballymena Road, more than 100 firefighters were at the scene and battled the blaze for hours.
No-one was injured during the incident.