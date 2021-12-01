Partially sighted woman 'traumatised' by armed robbery
A partially sighted woman who was robbed at knifepoint in south Belfast has been left traumatised, according to police.
The woman, who is in her 60s, was approached by two men while walking her dog in Elm Street at 20:30 BST on Sunday.
One of the men pulled a knife and threatened the woman and her dog, demanding money.
The purse, which she handed over, contained a sum of money.
Police have described the act as "despicable and utterly cowardly".
Anyone who has any information is being urged to contact the police.