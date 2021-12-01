Cave Hill: Two arrests after hammer attack at country park
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a man in his 20s was attacked with hammers in Cave Hill Country Park in north Belfast.
Police said they received a report about the incident on the Hightown Road at about 20:40 GMT on Monday.
The victim was later discovered on the Ballysillan Road and was taken to hospital.
One of the men, in his 40s, has been released on bail. The other man, in his 30s, remains in custody.
They were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Alliance Party councillor Nuala McAllister, who lives nearby, said it was shocking that someone had been attacked in the country park.
She said the route from Ballysillan to the park was popular among dog-walkers and was used by nearby residents, including school children, on a daily basis.
"I hope the police get to the bottom of this," she said.
"The council tries to manage its open spaces as best as possible but incidents like this are particularly scary."
SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon, who also represents the area, said she would be speaking to police.
"I hope the victim makes a full recovery and I would urge anyone with any information about what took place to come forward to police as soon as possible."