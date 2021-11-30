Covid-19: Vaccination booster clinics to open across NI
- Published
A series of Covid-19 vaccination hubs are opening this week to help meet demand for booster doses, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced.
On Monday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended booster jabs be offered to over-18s.
Mr Swann said the aim was to "bring booster doses to all eligible age groups as quickly as possible".
Northern Ireland has had the lowest uptake of the booster shot in the UK.
Mr Swann urged the public not to "be put off getting their first, second or booster doses due to concerns or speculation about the Omicron variant".
The health minister said it was "very likely that vaccination will continue to protect against severe illness from Omicron as it does against other variants of SARS-CoV-2".
"In addition, our vaccines provide very good protection against the Delta variant, which remains the predominant strain in Northern Ireland at this point," he added.
Over 50s first
The JCVI also said the minimum gap between the second vaccine dose and booster should be reduced from six to three months.
The experts also said children aged 12-15 should be invited for a second jab.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health (DoH) said that, initially, most of the hubs will principally focus on boosters for the over 50s.
Anyone in this category are expected to be called by their GP, but can also attend Community Pharmacy or Trust Centres if they have not yet received their booster.
The new vaccination hubs and clinics that are opening this week will operate alongside the ongoing vaccination work of GPs and local pharmacies.
The pharmacy sector is finalising plans for a special weekend of additional walk-in booster vaccination clinics this Saturday and Sunday.
Trust centres are also providing ongoing first and second doses for all eligible age groups, and will open soon to the 40-49 year olds for their booster doses.
Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme, thanked those who had come forward to help with the vaccination programme over the last year, and asked that they do so once again.
"The roll-out of boosters to the entire adult population will be on a staged basis, given the JCVI recommendation and the required gap between second dose and booster," she added.
Most trust vaccination hubs are offering both walk-in and booked appointments and bookings can be made online.
"That is a remarkable achievement by a health system under severe and relentless pressure," said Mr Swann.
However, the roll-out of the booster programme in Northern Ireland has been criticised.
Last week, First Minister Paul Givan said that hundreds of thousands of those eligible for booster doses in Northern Ireland had not been contacted.
Vaccination centres
South Eastern Trust
Centres will be open for walk-ins and booked appointments for boosters, as well as first and second doses of Pfizer for all eligible age groups at the following locations:
- Belfast, Ulster Hospital: Monday to Thursday - 09:00 to 19:30. Friday to Sunday - 09:00 to 16:00
- Lisburn, Lagan Valley Hospital, Primary & Community Care Centre: Monday and Wednesday - 09:30 to 19:00. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday - 09:30 to 16:00
- Downpatrick, Great Hall, Downshire Hospital: Saturday and Sunday only - 09:30 to 15:30
Belfast Trust
- Royal Victoria Hospital vaccination centre is open for walk-in vaccinations and bookings between 08:30 and 18:00 every day.
- Belfast Central Fire Station, Ormeau Avenue, 4 and 5 December - 10:00 to 18:00.
Western Trust
Centres will be open seven days a week between 09:00 and 16:30, except for Mondays and Thursdays when they will open from 12:00 to 20:00. You can book an appointment, or just walk in.
Londonderry
- Templemore Sports Complex: 1 to 14 December
- An Chroi Community Centre, Hillcrest Road, Waterside: 15 to 21 December
Enniskillen
- Lakeland Forum - 1 to 14 December
Omagh
- Omagh Leisure Centre -15 to 21 December
Northern Trust
Ballymena
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre is open this week for bookings only 09:00 to 17:00 Monday to Sunday (closed 12:30 to 13:00)
- From 6 December it will open 12:00 to 20:00 Monday to Friday and 09:00 to 17:00 Saturday and Sunday
Southern Trust
- Craigavon, Rushmere Shopping Centre: Tuesday, 30 November - 12:00 to 20:00; Thursday, 2 December - 14:00 to 20:30; Friday, 3 December: 14:00 to 20:30
- Armagh Staff Vaccination Clinic, St Luke's Hospital: Wednesday, 1 December - 09:30 to 17:30; Saturday, 4 December - 10:00 to 17:00
- Newry Leisure Centre: Thursday, 2 December - 12:00 to 20:00
- Portadown, Seagoe Parish Centre: Friday, 3 December - 08:30 to 17:00
- Dungannon, The Junction: Sunday, 5 December - 09:30 to 17:30