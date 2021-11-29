Brexit: NI Protocol challenge hearing begins in Court of Appeal
The Court of Appeal in Belfast has begun hearing a challenge to the lawfulness of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
A group of unionist politicians claim it is unlawful as it conflicts with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and the Act of Union.
The High Court previously dismissed their challenge on all grounds.
A High Court judge ruled that the protocol had lawfully over-ridden part of the Act of Union.
Mr Justice Colton found that the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which includes the protocol, conflicts with Article 6 of the 1800 Act of Union.
Article 6 concerns free trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, stating: "The subjects of Great Britain and Ireland shall be on the same footing in respect of trade."
However, Mr Justice Colton said that Article 6 was "impliedly repealed" by the Withdrawal Agreement Act.
That means that the more recent legislation automatically overrides the older law.
He said the Act of Union could not be used to block the "clear specific will of Parliament".
Normally, a constitutional law, like the Act of Union, can only be expressly repealed, but the judge said they can be impliedly repealed by another constitutional law.
In the opening of his challenge, John Larkin QC focused on the Act of Union and implied repeal.
He said his "fundamental starting point" was that "there can be no implied repeal of constitutional statutes".
Mr Larkin said that legal precedents show that repeal of constitutional law must be done expressly and that "general words" were not enough.
He added that the Withdrawal Agreement Act "contained nothing to suggest Parliament intended to override fundamental constitutional guarantees".
The case continues.