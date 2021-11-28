Covid-19: Two more deaths and 1,405 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two further Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,869.
Another 1,405 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday, down from 1,482 on Saturday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard is not updated over the weekend.
On Friday there were 370 Covid inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.
Thirty-three people were being treated intensive care units (ICU).
Vaccines
A total of 2,986,203 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
1,362,366 of the jabs were first doses, 1,266,367 were second doses and 16,248 were third doses of the vaccine.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Another 3,735 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, down from 4,791 on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,652 as of 24 November.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 566 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 536 Saturday.
117 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care units (ICU).
Vaccines
A total of 7,401,001 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,614,990 people have had their first dose and 3,549,637 have had their second dose.
A total of 666,137 booster vaccines have been administered.
