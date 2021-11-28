Pensioner threatened with iron bar in west Belfast burglary
- Published
A man in his 80s has been robbed by men armed with an iron bar during a burglary in his west Belfast home.
The incident happened on the Glen Road at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
Three men, one of whom was armed with the bar, gained access to the house and demanded money.
Police said the men left with money and the victim was not hurt or injured during his ordeal. Detectives are appealing for witnesses.
They said anyone who might have information of this incident should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.