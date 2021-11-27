Dungiven: Viable device found outside house
- Published
A device left outside a house in County Londonderry was viable, the police have said.
Police said they received a report in the early hours of Saturday that a suspicious object had been left in the Drumrane Road area of Dungiven.
A number of homes were evacuated, but residents have since returned.
"Police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene, and the object has now been declared a viable device," Det Sgt Jane Moyne said.
The device has been taken away for further examination.
"I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe," Det Sgt Moyne added.
She appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.