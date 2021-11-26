East Belfast: Police investigating UVF seize cannabis
A man in his 30s has been arrested after suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £150,000 was seized in east Belfast.
The drugs were found during a search of a property on Friday evening.
The PSNI said the officers were investigating drugs criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.
On Wednesday, a large quantity of drugs was discovered during two separate searches - one at a property in Ballybeen in Dundonald and another of a vehicle on the M1 near Moira. Two men later appeared in court.
Detective Inspector Maguire from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: "The significant seizures of harmful class A and B controlled drugs in East Belfast this week show our commitment to tackling drugs supply, a serious community and health issue which the public have asked us to focus on."