Terrorism Act: Three men arrested in INLA investigation
- Published
Three men have been arrested by police officers investigating crime linked to the Irish National Liberation Army.
The men, aged 37, 42 and 46, were arrested under the Terrorism Act, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
Five properties in west Belfast were also searched.
A suspected firearm found during the search of one property has been taken away for examination, police said.
The arrests were made in relation to a paramilitary display during a parade in the Divis area on 30 May.
Det Ch Supt Ian Saunders of the PSNI appealed for anyone with footage of the incident, or any criminality in the area, to contact police.