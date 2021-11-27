Covid-19: Vaccine clinics open for 12 to 17-year-olds in NI
Children aged from 12 to 17 are being urged to get Covid-19 jabs at vaccination clinics across Northern Ireland this weekend.
Some clinics will have a walk-in system while others are by appointment only.
Those aged 12 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult to provide consent.
Northern Ireland's chief medical officer said he understood that some young people felt the "threat of Covid-19 is not something which applies to them".
"However, recent events where large numbers of young people were gathered together have shown us that age alone is no protection against catching this virus or passing it on to others who may be even more vulnerable," said Prof Sir Michael McBride.
The vaccination clinics will operate on Saturday and Sunday, with full details and booking information on the NI Direct website.
Sir Michael urged parents, carers and guardians "to have a conversation with their children and encourage them to take up this opportunity to receive the vaccine".
He said young people in the 12-to-15 age group had missed out on a lot since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Getting the vaccine provides them with the best chance to take back control and protect themselves and also protect those closest to them including their parents, grandparents and other relatives," he said.
"The more people that are vaccinated will help to lessen the impact of Covid-19 across society and on the health service.
"Vaccination is also really important when it comes to reducing disruption to young people's education."
Where can I get vaccinated?
A range of walk-in clinics and pre-booked appointments are available on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
Walk-in clinics are open at the following locations:
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena: 09:00-17:00 local time, closed 12:30-13:00
- Kingspan Stadium, Belfast: 10:00-18:00
- Ulster Hospital, acute services block, Belfast: 09:00-18:00
- Downshire Hospital, Great Hall, Downpatrick: 09:00-16:00
- Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 09:00-18:00
Appointments are available at the following locations:
- Rushmere Centre, Craigavon: 09.30-17:30
- South West Acute Hospital, key workers' accommodation, Enniskillen: 09:00-16:30
- Altnagelvin Hospital, Level 5 of tower block, Londonderry: 09:00-16:30
- Kilkeel Leisure Centre: 09.30-17:30
- Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen, Omagh: 09:00-16:30
Sunday
Walk-in clinics are open at the following locations:
- Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena: 09:00-17:00 local time, closed 12:30-13:00
- Kingspan Stadium, Belfast: 10:00-18:00
- Ulster Hospital, acute services block, Belfast: 09:00-18:00
- Downshire Hospital, Great Hall, Downpatrick: 09:00-16:00
- Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 09:00-18:00
Appointments are available at the following locations:
- Rushmere Centre, Craigavon: 09.30-17:30
- The Junction, Dungannon: 09.30-17:30
- South West Acute Hospital, key workers' accommodation, Enniskillen: 09:00-16:30
- Altnagelvin Hospital, Level 5 of tower block, Londonderry: 09:00-16:30
- Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen, Omagh: 09:00-16:30
On Friday, nine more deaths with Covid-19 and 2,004 cases of the virus were recorded by the Department of Health.
A Covid-19 passport system is due to take effect in Northern Ireland from Monday.
The certification scheme will require venues to ask customers for proof of vaccination or a negative test result.
There will be a two-week grace period before fines are imposed on venues that fail to comply.
But the plan has been criticised by Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, who said it was "ill thought out and unenforceable" in many cases.