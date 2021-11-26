Covid passports: Hospitality frustrated at Covid passport law delay
Stormont has been criticised by the hospitality industry for a lack of information about Covid passport checks just days before new rules take effect.
The certification scheme will require venues to ask customers for proof of vaccination or a negative test result.
It begins on Monday 29 November, with a two-week grace period before fines are imposed on venues that fail to comply.
Hospitality Ulster complained that the legislation is yet to be published just three days before the checks begin.
A Department of Health spokesman said the legislation for Covid status certification "is currently being drafted" but added that "initial guidance for venues and event organisers has been published online".
However, Hospitality Ulster's chief executive Colin Neill said businesses have not been given enough detail or sufficient time to implement the expected changes.
"It comes into law on Monday, with penalties starting on the 13th [December]," Mr Neill told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"How does a business prepare and staff? How does it train its staff?"
'Last minute'
Hospitality Ulster provides support and guidance to the industry on how to adhere to business regulations, including Covid restrictions, but it has told its members that it cannot give guidance on the new passport checks until it can access the legislation.
On Twitter, the organisation said: "We apologise that we are unable to answer the numerous questions we are receiving and we will issue detailed guidance ASAP."
Mr Neill told the BBC that the hospitality industry has had to cope with a pattern of very late legal changes throughout the pandemic.
"What we've seen historically is the legislation comes at the last minute and I'll expect it some time this weekend," he said.
"We'll have to look at this and turn it into guidance for the industry, so you're creating a delay right down the system."
Rethink?
Mr Neill said he would be "surprised" if the finalised legislation reflected what the hospitality industry was initially told about the rules.
"My understanding is the electronics, the scanning, the app and all are ready to go but the legislation is still in [the Department of] Health because of the flawed system - they come up with the regulations, they come to an industry and we go 'how does that work?'
"And they have to go back and rethink it."
Mr Neill explained there were questions around whether the rules would come into force at point of entry or point of service.
He cited the example of fast food restaurants, where staff do not know if a customer plans to eat their meal on the premises or use a takeaway service until they order their food.
Speaking on the same programme, two hospitality businesses said they had so little official guidance, they were depending on media reports.
"There's so many questions still surrounding it," said Sinead Cashman, general manager of the Northern Lights bar in Belfast.
"There's no information from government as to how it's to be implemented.
"What do we do if someone doesn't have a certificate and what do we do if someone is exempt?" she asked.
"Because it's being implemented from Monday, we will have to be asking customers, but whether we stop entry to a customer because they don't have it - I can't enforce that."
'Further meetings'
Bob McCoubrey, owner of Mourne Seafood Restaurants, said they hadn't had any guidance.
"I'm on the NI Direct website at the minute and under the hospitality section there's no mention of Covid passports or lateral flow tests, it hasn't been updated," he said.
"There's a link for further advice and guidance that takes you to the Tourism NI website and it hasn't been updated either. There's no information for ourselves and there's no information for the customers."
In a statement, a Department of Health spokesman added: "Officials from both the Executive Office and the Department of Health have met with and will hold further meetings with affected sectors to brief them on requirements and address requests for information.
"Initial guidance for venues and event organisers has been published online and is available at: COVIDCert NI Verifier App - Guidance for Venues & event Organisers using the App - COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Northern Ireland.
"This will be further supplemented with resources on GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] requirements and technical deployment of digital verification."