Covid-19: Five more deaths and 1,549 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,856.
Another 1,549 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 1,931 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
There are currently 395 Covid inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, up from 386 on Wednesday.
There are 35 being treated in intensive care units (ICU), down from 36 on Wednesday.
Hospital occupancy is sitting at 104%.
Last updated 25 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 2,970,748 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
1,360,946 of the jabs were first doses, 1,265,081 were second doses and 16,093 were third doses of the vaccine.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 25 November at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 3,893 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, up from 3,666 on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,652 as of Wednesday.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 611 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals.
There are 132 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 24 November at 17:45 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,396,110 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,613,243 people have had their first dose and 3,546,495 have had their second dose.
A total of 630,856 booster vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 23 November at 18:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland