The Late Late Toy Show: NI girl to star in this year's special
An 11-year-old girl from County Down says she was left speechless when she heard she would be performing on The Late Late Toy Show.
Sophie Lennon, from Mayobridge, said the show would be "magical" and viewers would "love every bit of it".
The RTÉ Christmas show struck a chord in 2020 with its feel-good factor in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was the most watched programme on Irish television that year, with 1.7m viewers.
The Late Late Toy Show is an annual tradition in many Irish households and sees children invited to test out the latest toys and gadgets and give their - often very honest - reviews.
It began in 1975 as a half-hour slot at the end of The Late Late Show to give parents Christmas gift ideas while their kids were asleep.
Quickly, it grew into a one-night show in its own right.
Sophie, who was a finalist in the contest to represent Ireland in Junior Eurovision, said she was speechless when she learned she had been selected.
"My mum had just told me 'Sophie you're going to be on the Late Late Toy Show', I couldn't talk for about 10 seconds," she said.
"It's just amazing, I met [host] Ryan Tubridy and all the dancers, it's just so magical."
The performer, who leaves for London to perform in West End Musical Christmas very soon, said viewers can expect a feel-good vibe.
"I think they're just going to love every bit of it because it's so amazing, all the producers and Ryan Tubridy especially are all so nice and I think they're going to be in a really good mood after it," she said.
Mr Tubridy said the 2021 event would be a spectacular celebration of colour in contrast with the darkness of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But he has dropped a hint about this year's theme, which in previous years has cast him as Fantastic Mr Fox, the ringmaster from The Greatest Showman and Olaf from Frozen.
Speaking on the The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, he said: "I had to go and get fitted up for a new nose, Toy Show-wise."
The Late Late Toy Show will air on Friday, November 26 at 21:35 local time on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.