The Late Late Toy Show: NI singer in iconic Christmas special
An eleven year-old girl from County Down will perform on Ireland's The Late Late Toy Show on Friday evening.
The RTÉ Christmas show struck a chord with its feel-good factor at the height of the pandemic in 2020.
It was the most watched programme on Irish television that year with 1.7m viewers.
Sophie Lennon, from Mayobridge, said the show would be "magical" and viewers would "love every bit of it".
RTÉ's The Late, Late Toy Show is an annual tradition in many Irish households, where children are invited to test out the latest toys and gadgets and give their, often very honest, reviews.
It began in 1975 as a half-hour slot at the end of The Late Late Show to give parents Christmas gift ideas while their kids were asleep.
Quickly, it grew into a one-night show in its own right.
Sophie, who was a finalist to represent Ireland in this year's Junior Eurovision, said she was speechless when she learned she had been selected.
"My mum had just told me 'Sophie you're going to be on the Late Late Toy Show', I couldn't talk for about 10 seconds.
"It's just amazing, I met Ryan Tubridy and all the dancers, it's just so magical."
The 11-year-old, who leaves for London to perform in West End Musical Christmas soon after, said viewers can expect a feel-good vibe.
"I think they're just going to love every bit of it because it's so amazing, all the producers and Ryan Tubridy especially are all so nice and I think they're going to be in a really good mood after it."
Presenter Ryan Tubridy said this year's event would be a spectacular celebration of colour following a dark eighteen months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he has dropped a hint about this year's theme, which in previous years has cast him as Fantastic Mr Fox, the ringmaster from The Greatest Showman, and Olaf from Frozen.
Speaking on the The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, he said: "I had to go and get fitted up for a new nose, Toy Show-wise."
The Late Late Toy Show will air on Friday, November 26 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.