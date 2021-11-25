Men charged after £180k drug seizure
- Published
Two men have been charged by detectives after a large quantity of suspected class drugs were seized by officers.
On Wednesday, police said drugs worth an estimated £180,000 were seized during a house search in Ballybeen, Dundonald, and from a vehicle which was stopped on the M1 near Moira.
Two men aged 28 and 41 were detained.
Both men were to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The 28-year-old man is accused of possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B controlled drug.
The 41-year-old man is charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply and fraudulently importing a class A controlled drug.