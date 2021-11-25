Illegal casinos are "rife" in Northern Ireland, bookmakers claim
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Illegal casinos are "rife" in Northern Ireland, two leading bookmakers have claimed.
They told a Stormont committee that in some cases legal bingo and gaming premises are converted into illegal operations at night.
Theses illegal premises have the opportunity to place much higher stakes, the committee heard.
Bookmaker Gary Toal said police did not feel they had the resources to do anything about them.
Mr Toal and fellow bookmaker Paul McLlean were giving evidence to the assembly's Communities Committee.
Members are currently scrutinising the Betting Gaming Lotteries and Amusements Bill, which is said to be the first major change to Northern Ireland's gambling laws in 40 years.
They also want betting shops to be allowed to open on Sunday, claiming the trade goes on illegally anyway in pubs and clubs.
Mr McLean said "you can bet on your phone in church if you want" but not in betting shops which are licenced for gambling.
Mr Toal said he was not interested in forcing any staff member to work on a Sunday if they did not want to.